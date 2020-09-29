Local artist paints mural for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Monument Health sponsored a local artist to paint a mural in Rapid City’s well known Art Alley.

When Madison Radke entered Monument Health’s contest, she had an idea.

“The butterflies and the symbolism. They symbolize life changing, transformation and that. I just felt that’s what people go through when they are battling breast cancer. Then with that, faith, hope, and love. I think that’s something they need to continue their battle and survive breast cancer,” Radke said.

Radke won the contest after receiving the most likes on Monument Health’s Facebook post.

“I asked people to submit their ideas for the breast cancer mural and this is our third year. Madison was one of about 10 entries we had this year so we put them on Facebook and let the public vote,” Hirsch said.

Dusty Hirsch, Monument Health’s outreach liaison, says Madison has competed every year since the project idea started. Hirsch says it’s a great way to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We have a lot of folks that go through breast cancer in our area and they come for treatment at Monument Health. I think it’s great to portray an image of hope,” Hirsch said.

“My best friend’s mom, she had breast cancer two years ago but she survived,” Radke said.

The entire mural is 10 feet tall by 14 feet wide. It took Madison over the course of 12 days to complete.”

“I just hope that by putting this up and by all the people coming through, that I can spread awareness about breast cancer through my art,” Radke said.

The Outreach Liaison for Monument Health is asking people who have been impacted by breast cancer to come down and sign the mural.