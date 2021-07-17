Local artist displays work in La Luna Café

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At just 16-years-old, Juan Beltran moved from El Salvador to Sioux Falls to escape violence.
While he didn’t know any English, he was already being recognized for his artistic talent and positive paintings.
“In every picture that I paint I show a message. Positive. Love—a kind of love message. We should appreciate everything that we have. Because everything that I have is by the grace of God. It’s a gift,” Beltran said.
