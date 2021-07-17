Local artist displays work in La Luna Café

HARRISBURG, S.D.-- After defeating Mitchell Post 18 yesterday by a score of 8-1, Harrisburg Post 45 was looking to close out the series. Chase Mason on the mound trying to seal the deal.

1-0 Harrisburg in the 2nd, how bout a "strike em out, throw em out" double play by Mason and Tyman Long. In the 3rd, Tyson Kogel rips one into right field, that single would bring home two Tigers and just like that Post 45 had a 3-0 lead. We move to the Bottom half of the inning, and it's Mason retiring the side with a K. The Nebraska commit was very solid on the mound today. He would get plenty of run support as well. Ben Loos had a 3-run homerun in the 5th that put Post 45 up 6 and that would be more than enough run support as they punch their ticket to the state tournement by a final score of 8-0.