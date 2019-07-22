Local artist designs “We Are Sioux Falls” shirts

Every town in KELOLAND has things that make it unique.



Now, an artist is showing what makes his hometown special through a piece of clothing.

If you’ve been served pizza by Wilbur or if you know why Mr. Bendo ended up with a cast on his leg, a new t-shirt design will look like home to you.



“We took some of the Sioux Falls icons or nods to some things only locals would recognize,” Brentiis Design Owner Brent Plooster said.



The design also includes a woman known for reading a book while out on a walk, the city’s flag as a backdrop, and the words “We Are Sioux Falls.”



Brent Plooster was born and raised in Sioux Falls.



He’s also the artist behind this shirt.



“I gave up on t-shirt designs because it just wasn’t taking off. I’d get like two or three orders on a shirt and I’d be like ,’Oh, there that was.’ You know?,” Plooster said.



Now his design paying homage to his hometown is taking off in a way he never expected.



“It went from just two hours of me being like, ‘Oh, I got 50 likes,’ to 500 shares so it got really real really quick,” Plooster said.



This shirt will be a part of a series.



He’s already working on the second one which will feature more signature Sioux Falls sights.



“It’s a nod to hometown pride that you get to wear that’s just for you to understand and other Sioux Falls people to understand,” Plooster said.

A portion of the proceeds from the shirts will go to a children’s charity.



The shirts are available online for a limited time right now.



Plooster says the goal is to have them printed locally and make them available in local stores.