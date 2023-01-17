SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local non-profit organization is starting the new year on a sour note.

Almost Home Canine Rescue is a foster-based animal rescue in Sioux Falls, but the organization is struggling.

“Donations are down, adoptions are down and there are more animals coming into rescue now than ever before,” Almost Home Canine Rescue Director Katie Day said.

The animal rescue is currently at capacity with more than 50 dogs.

“All of our current foster homes are either full or can’t take the type of dogs that are in need right now,” Day said.

“I love working with dogs that need some assistance, that need a second chance to be able to get into a home,” Nerdy K9 Academy owner Missy John said.

Missy John is a professional dog trainer who owns Nerdy K9 Academy in Sioux Falls and fosters dogs. She’s currently keeping an eye on 5-year-old Frank.

“When you see dogs like Frank that simply just need a little bit of work and space, it takes the community coming together, it takes businesses coming together, and it takes individuals coming together to raise support, share the information, let everyone know in the community, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on,'” John said.

Almost Home’s biggest needs are more foster homes and donations.

“A healthy dog that comes into rescue, an adult dog, costs us almost $500 to get it fixed and fully vetted to be adopted. Our adoption fee is only $325 on an adult dog,” Day said.

The organization has seen only six dogs adopted in 2023, which is on par with recent months but less than half the norm. Plus, too many dogs are making a return trip to Almost Home.

“As an animal rescuer and the person in the forefront, it breaks our hearts especially to have to think of euthanizing an animal that we thought we were finding the absolute best home for,” Day said.

But Day says the mission remains the same.

“Finding good adopters, people who are going to love this animal forever is our main goal,” Day said.

Click HERE if you’re interested in adopting or fostering an animal, or making a donation to Almost Home Canine Rescue.