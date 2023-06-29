RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Justice Department has launched a new program designed to help combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons.

The program would place 10 attorneys and MMIP coordinators in five regions across the country. One of those regions is South Dakota.

Many families both on and off South Dakota’s reservations have felt the impact of losing a loved one and not getting answers about what happened. There are also groups in the state who have been working on this issue for awhile now.

Lily Mendoza founded the Red Ribbon Skirt Society in 2016. Based out of Rapid City, the organization educates people about the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“You know, the main focus for us and for myself and for some of the other women in the Society is to make sure that people know that this is happening. It is an epidemic so we need to make sure that people across the country know that this is happening to our Indigenous women,” Mendoza said.

The Society also supports families who have lost a loved one. Mendoza says it’s nice to finally see a federal initiative coming down to the states to take action on the MMIP epidemic.

“For us, you know, personally, the Society, it does give us some hope because we have some families that maybe their cases have been closed and so we’re in the process of trying to figure out, open those cases,” Mendoza said. “Because we feel that that is not justice and then we also have some families that we work with that their daughters, granddaughters are still missing. If this is the work that they’re going to help with it’s a good thing because we really don’t have the resources.”

Mendoza hopes when the federal MMIP attorneys and coordinators come to South Dakota, they are willing to work with organizations like the Red Ribbon Skirt Society.

“We do work with a lot of those families and they are a part of our Society,” Mendoza said. “So to be able to listen to their stories, to really get the accurate and true information as to, you know, when they’ve gone missing, what is being done with local law enforcement and tribal officials, all those sorts of things. So hopefully they’ll do their homework when they come into our community. And their homework that needs to be done is working with those of us that are doing the work.”

KELOLAND News has spoken with several families across South Dakota searching for answers for loved ones who have been killed or are missing.

