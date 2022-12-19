SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of The Table Ministry Church in Sioux Falls got into the holiday spirit Sunday by braving the cold for a living nativity scene — but it was in a place you might not expect.

Single-digit temperatures did not stop people from gathering for a living nativity scene in western Sioux Falls.

“We are a church that was planted after the pandemic and looking for a place to go, and by chance, we stepped into Shenanigans and asked if we could rent their back room, and that turned into a beautiful partnership where they opened up their tables to us,” The Table Ministry Pastor Erica Varcoe said.

The Table Ministry Church started about a year and a half ago with the goal of worshipping wherever people gathered.

“I think that we can actually live out what it means to be authentic and meet people where they are and tell people there’s a seat for you at the table and really mean it,” Varcoe said.

And Sunday night, they turned the parking lot of Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill into Bethlehem with camels, goats, live acting and singing.

“We wanted to bring the Christmas story to life in this most unexpected place, so we have a live nativity telling the Christmas story at a sports bar,” Varcoe said.

Janae Sterma was a singer at the event.

“When I met Erica over a year and a half ago, she had told me all of the wonderful things that she likes to do and she had brought up doing a live nativity, and I was so excited, so it’s an honor to be a part of this. It’s cold but it’s awesome,” she said.

Varcoe, Sterma and members of the church are thankful Shenanigans let this happen.

“They’ve treated us like gold. We’re happy to be here,” Sterma said.

“A dream come true for sure. All we ever wanted was to be out of the box and unexpected. What better story to tell but the unexpected one of Jesus in a barn, so Jesus in a bar! Jesus in a barn!” Varcoe said.

The church worships every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning at Shenanigans.