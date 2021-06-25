Living in the moment and making a better life

DE SMET, S.D. (KELO)-- On April 1, 2020 De Smet community members were delivered their weekly copy of The De Smet News, which the front page headline reading "This Is It!"

The story went on to say that this was the final edition of both The De Smet News and the Lake Preston Times. This closure came after the changes in the newspaper industry created a declining profit and after the pandemic took away a lot of advertising business.