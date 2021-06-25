Living in the moment and making a better life

Repeating the day-to-day routine of our lives can make it start to feel like there isn’t anything special about any of them. Yet, our CEO, and co-founder, of Think 3D Solutions, Tamien Dysart knows that is not the case.
He’s here to explain just how important living in the moment really is. He’s also letting us in on the secret to how we can fully realize and embrace every moment of our lives.

