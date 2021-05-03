LIVESTREAM: Mayor TenHaken to deliver State of the City address at 1 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is scheduled to give his State of the City address Monday afternoon.

Mayor TenHaken says he’ll discuss topics ranging from juvenile crime to housing and the city’s workforce. He’ll also take a look at where the city stands following the pandemic year.

A livestream of the event can be found on KELOLAND.com and on MyUTV at 1 p.m.

