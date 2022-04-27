SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The woman found guilty of intentionally burning down her $1 million home in Sioux Falls is seeking an acquittal from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Oral arguments in the State vs. Krouse will be at noon CT (11 a.m. MT). This is the third case of the day heard by the state Supreme Court at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.

The Supreme Court will hear Jacqueline Krouse’s appeal of a court’s determination that she was guilty of burning down her house. Krouse’s argument maintains that a fire expert who testified in her behalf showed that the fire was not intentional, according to the case summary.

Krouse had filed for a judgment of acquittal after the state concluded its evidence presentation in her March 16, 2021, trial before the court.

The circuit court denied an acquittal.

The court determined that the State proved Krouse’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

