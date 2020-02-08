Live music, February themes highlight First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even with the chilly temperatures, there’s more than one reason to be out and about in downtown Sioux Falls on Friday night.

A couple of different elements to First Friday have a decidedly-February theme, with Valentine’s Day just a week away. There is a class for couples at Rehfeld’s Art & Framing, which starts at 6 pm.

There is also a date night for singles starting at the same time at Plum’s Cooking Company.

One live music opportunity is the blues of Anthony Gomes from Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society; that’s at the Orpheum. Live music is also set to happen at Paramount, where you will be able to hear an act called Short Notice, and at R Wine Bar, where you’ll be able to listen to Studio B Jazz. And beyond Friday, there is also the Sioux Falls Winter Carnival happening downtown and elsewhere this weekend.