Live from downtown Sioux Falls: part music, part dance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has meant adjustments to nearly every part of life. But that doesn’t mean creativity stops. This space in downtown Sioux Falls on Friday night is more than just a parking lot tonight. It’s a canvas, a dance stage, a performing arts hall.

“We are going to make some magic,” dancer Madeleine Scott said. “So, when the sun goes down, about an hour before this performing arts experience begins, we send out our secret location. We like to announce location an hour prior to the event to prevent unnecessary congregation and allow us time to be in this new space that we’re not used to.”

“We’re doing a new performance with Park & Art Collective, and then it’s called Headlights Theater, and so Hooks is going to perform like a quick 30-minute set, and it’ll be kind of like an interesting collaboration between us and a few local dancers in town,” Hooks guitarist Eli Show said. “It’s going to be pretty rad.”

Scott and Madison Elliott are co-founders of Park & Art Collective. Elliott explains that Friday night is about innovation.

“Things got cancelled due to COVID, so we are just trying to challenge the traditional venues for arts in a parking lot and bringing people together,” Elliott said.

“I think it’s such a different interaction than you normally get with just a regular performance,” Show said.

You’re already familiar with the work of at least one member of that band- drummer Tory Stolen is a photojournalist at KELO-TV.