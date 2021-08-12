Little League fans cheer Sioux Falls at west-side watch party

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls baseball team clinched a spot in the Little League World Series with a victory Thursday in Indianapolis. The Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars shut out Nebraska 3-to-0 to advance to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania starting next week.

Shenanigans hosted the watch party. It’s located in the same west-side neighborhood where many of the Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars live and go to school.

A Little League baseball game can draw a crowd to a sports bar even in the middle of the morning, when a trip to the World Series is at stake.

“It just shows the way the whole neighborhood is, the whole city is. People want to see it, they want to join in on it, it’s fun to see and it’s part of being Sioux Falls, that’s the best thing,” Shenanigans General Manager Andy Rose said.

Two former Little Leaguers attended the watch party to cheer their friends and schoolmates who scored the first run of the game.

“That was exciting,” Lawsen Hensley said.

“That was exciting, yeah. It was wild. Those guys were just throwing the ball around,” Jackson Vortherms said.

Jackson Vortherms and Lawsen Hensley have also been showing their support for the players over social media.

“We’ve been texting to group chat because we have a huge group chat and we’ve been saying like ‘hey, we saw you and stuff on TV’, that’s pretty exciting,” Jackson said.

Last week, Shenanigans hosted a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the team’s trip to Indianapolis.

“I know they raised some good money. I think that offsets a lot of cost for the traveling for the kids, the parents, feeding them,” Rose said.

Fans say they were confident of a Sioux Falls victory all along. And the no-hit, shutout win over Nebraska confirmed their expectations that Sioux Falls could be a team of Little League destiny.

“Yeah, put us on the map, finally,” Jackson said.

Sioux Falls still has one more game to play in Indianapolis, the Midwest Regional Championship Saturday morning, before heading off to the World Series.

Shenanigans expects to host more watch parties with each of the games Sioux Falls will play.