SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty on multiple counts by a federal jury.

On Monday, May 23, 40-year-old Kimo Little Bird, Sr., of Little Eagle, was sentenced to federal prison for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child, Felony Sex Offense Against a Minor While Required to Register as a Sex Offender and for Tampering with a Witness.

Court documents say the man was required to be registered as sex offender after an incident with a minor in 2006. Then in 2016, Little Bird sexually abused an 11-year-old girl that he was living with.

The court documents go on to say that Little Bird reached out to several potential witnesses before the November 2021 trial, in an effort to persuade the girl to change her statement.