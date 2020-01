SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Little Big Town is coming back to South Dakota this summer.

The country music band will play a show at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 27. The concert is presented by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and will benefit Feeding South Dakota.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office and ticketmaster.com.