SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a buzz in the air at Good Earth State Park.



These kids are learning about bees through the Little Acorns program.

“We wanted to target those younger, preschool aged kids, so 3- to 5-year-olds. We call them Little Acorns because they’re growing in nature and learning about things, so it’s a program we started to get kids engaged in the outdoors,” Park Naturalist Jen Stahl said.

Park Naturalist Jen Stahl picks a different topic each month based on what kids see outdoors.

“We talk about rabbits and deer and turkeys and bees, so the things that when a kid walks outdoors it’s something they’re going to see, they’re going to engage in, and so they know what they’re doing,” Stahl said.

“Our state park pass has been worth its weight in gold. We’ve really used it and this is a great benefit of it,” Brandon resident Meghan Penning said.

Meghan Penning has been bringing her kids to Little Acorns for years. She’s attending today’s program with her 2-year-old son, Jude. He’s not the only one learning about bees.

“I learn something every time that we come too. It’s a great program that she puts together. It’s more than just a story,” Penning said.

The programs feature a story, including props, and activities, crafts, and games.

“When they get to be the animal, that seems to be their favorite thing. Today, we’ll be bees and pick up pollen with our fingers and get the dust on our fingers and so they’ll enjoy being bees and bats and all that fun stuff,” Stahl said.

30 minutes of fun that’s quickly growing in popularity.

“Before COVID we were seeing almost 40 kids at a time, we were almost where we needed to split. After COVID we’re slowly coming back, but it’s increased almost double each month since September,” Stahl said.

The Little Acorns program is the first Wednesday of each month during fall, winter, and spring. It becomes a weekly event – meeting on Thursdays – in June and July.

The program is free with a park entrance license and no registration is required.