LISTEN at 9:30 a.m.: Court sentencing for 2 men charged in killing of pizza delivery driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two men accused in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in Sioux Falls nearly two years ago will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Last month, Jahennessy Bryant pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the February 2020 shooting death of Casey Bonhorst. The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the area of Bragstad Drive and Cleveland Avenue.

Raymond Banks will also be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the deadly shooting.

Banks and Bryant killed Bonhorst while trying to rob him, according to court documents.

