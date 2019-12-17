Liquor license for store under scrutiny up for discussion at city council meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council will once again consider a liquor license renewal for a business under scrutiny Tuesday night.

The Walia Convenience Store on East 10th Street is located close to both the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and The Banquet, which serve the city’s homeless population.

Walia’s neighbors have said the sale of high potency, cheap alcohol is leading to an increase in crime in the area. In a letter posted with this item on the City Council agenda, a law enforcement officer wrote that the store “is a large contributor if not the number one seller of alcohol to the transient population in the area.”

Walia spokesperson Michael Alemu has said the business is willing to adjust to help make the neighborhood better.

