Lincoln, Yankton counties lift burn bans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton County Emergency Management said it would be lifting its burn ban as of 6 p.m. today, July 16.

Lincoln County Emergency Management lifted its burn ban on Thursday, July 15.

Paul Scherschligt of Yankton County and Harold Timmerman of Lincoln County said recent rainfall has prompted the removal of the burn ban.

County officials will continue to monitor conditions and may reactive the burn ban if conditions worsen.

People should still be cautious when open burning, Scherschligt said.