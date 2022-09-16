SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 202 people died of suicide in South Dakota last year, according to South Dakota Suicide Prevention.

That’s a record according to stats from the Department of Health.

A new three-digit number aims to lower those statistics and staff at Lincoln High School are joining the effort.

Each Friday during Suicide Prevention Month, staff are sporting t-shirts that promote 988.

“I think the goal of education is always to give young people the tools and the skills they need to be successful later in life and the reality is mental health is not something that just disappears for people so this is something that we want all age groups to be aware of and to promote,” Lincoln school counselor Tanielle Sylvester siad.

When someone reaches out to 988, the Helpline Center is on the other end.

Trained counselors provide immediate support to people in crisis, and they get them connected to resources.

While you can call 988, CEO Janet Kittams says the text and chat options seem to be more popular among teens and young adults.

“Sometimes it’s a conflict with a family member. Sometimes it’s stress or anxiety from school or just in general, so I think it’s important for them to recognize to get help early on,” Helpline Center CEO Janet Kittams said.

Senior Cole Capaldo says seeing the shirts at school will help students know there’s help available.

“I think there are a lot of kids that may have hidden things going on in their life that they’re too scared to share with someone or that they just don’t want to, and I think it’s good for them to know that there is hope,” Lincoln senior Cole Capaldo said.

On top of wearing the t-shirts, Lincoln is also sharing messages about suicide prevention over the school’s announcement system.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or struggling with mental health or substance abuse, reach out to 988.