SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local marching band is taking its show on the road for a major competition.

The marching band season is winding down, but the Lincoln Patriots are gearing up for their biggest competition of the year.

“This is the best of the best,” Lincoln band director Drew Balta said.

Drew Balta is a Lincoln band director, helping the Patriots prepare for the Bands of America Super Regional in Indianapolis.

“It’ll be fun to see groups from Texas and Indiana and Oklahoma that we haven’t gotten to see before,” Balta said.

Lincoln qualified for the Super Regional last month in Des Moines with its show titled, “Fabric of Time”.

“It’s really taking the creative element and taking it to a new level,” Balta said.

“So, it’s about the creative process of making a dress and going through that. It starts with the element of time and time crunch because it needs to get done,” Senior Drum Major Clark Egland said.

“Fabric of Time is a great metaphor for any form of art making. What we do is we put together a show, we make art, and we do it together which is so wonderful,” Senior Drum Major Lily Ralston-Perreault said.

Clark Egland and Lily Ralston-Perreault are Senior Drum Majors. They say the band is ready to compete on the big stage.

“I think we’re peaking now which is what we want, so we’re going to be at our best and ready to give our all in Indy,” Egland said.

“We really hope that we’re going to put our best foot forward and have our best performance of the year for prelims, and we’re hoping that our best will be good enough for finals,” Ralston-Perreault said.

More than 60 bands will compete in prelims, with 14 advancing to the finals. Lincoln finished fourth last year in St. Louis, but Balta says Indianapolis attracts tougher competition as it’s the site of next month’s Grand National Championships.

“My hope is that we can put our best product out there on Saturday morning, and if it’s good enough to get to play Saturday night, fantastic, and if it’s not it’s been a fantastic year,” Balta said.

The Super Regional is a two-day event at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the Patriots performing in the prelims at 10:45 on Saturday morning. The finals start at 6:30 on Saturday evening.

The Patriots will host a free send-off performance at 8:00 tonight (Tuesday) at the Lincoln High School football field.