Lincoln High student raises money for Australian wildlife

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the bushfires still ravage parts of Australia, one KELOLAND student is looking to help.

Lincoln High junior Anika Nelson was inspired to create a series of shirts supporting Australian wildlife. 100% of the profits go to the WIRES Wildlife Rescue Charity.

“I’ve always loved designing so, and I knew my dad who is a graphic designer, and, so I was like, ‘I knew this could be something really small but really impact something bigger,” Nelson said.

The shirts are sold online based on supply and demand, and she’s already sold almost one hundred of them in just under a month.

