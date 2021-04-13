Lincoln High School Winter Guard makes WGI World Finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every year, schools from around the world compete in the Winter Guard International competition. And, for the first time in South Dakota history, Lincoln High School’s winter guard has made it to the world finals.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lincoln High School winter guard met their usual season with a big twist.

“So we just ended with one video and then kept submitting that and see how far we can make it,” Color Guard Captain Corissa Marlette said.

Marlette says they’ve been doing their performances virtually. But just because they can’t have them in-person, doesn’t mean they don’t put in hard work.

“We put in a lot of hours. I mean, it was hard, but I mean… hard work pays off and we’ve done some pretty crazy things,” Marlette said.

Now, you can chalk up gaining international recognition to the list; their team is going to be in the world finals at the Winter Guard International competition.

“So, that was really crazy for us – us being the first school in South Dakota to accomplish that. I mean it’s crazy to think about really,” Marlette said.

“And there are about 135 groups that went into this. Half of those made semi-finals. Only about 30 made finals like our group did,” Assistant Band Director Sam Anderson said.

Lincoln High School Winter Guard makes history. Courtesy: LHS Winter Guard Facebook.

Anderson works with the color guard in the fall. He says they play a critical piece of the school’s marching band, and he says he’s excited to see them achieve this distinction on their own.

“We’re incredibly proud of our students and staff and, just what an honor,” Anderson said.

Marlette says that it’s still up in the air if the finals will be held in-person or virtually.

“Fingers crossed that we’ll actually be able to an in-person WGI competition. I would love to be able to do that my senior year, and I know all my teammates would really love to do that as well,” Marlette said.

Regardless, it’s an accomplishment that they all celebrate together.

“It’s nice to have a whole group of kids that love to do the same thing that you love to do,” Marlette said.

The Virtual World Finals are this weekend on April 17 and 18.