Lincoln High School seniors finally celebrate graduation in person

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — There was a sea of red caps and gowns at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls Sunday evening as the Lincoln High School senior class finally got to gather together to celebrate graduating.

It’s graduation number two for Lincoln High School seniors. Tonight, they’ll finally get to walk across the stage in front of their friends and family, celebrating the end of their high school career.

Sioux Falls School District seniors already had a virtual celebration in May, but this weekend they get to celebrate in person.

“Virtual graduation wasn’t enough. I like seeing people and just having fun with them, laughing, joking and seeing old friends again. So this was necessary and I really needed it,” senior Finiasi Epapy said.

308 out of 440 graduating Lincoln High School seniors dressed up in their caps and gowns and headed to Howard Wood Field for a socially-distant celebration.

“The class of 2020 is a strong group, we’ve always been a strong-willed group and we’re going to be able to make it through whatever we’ve got coming up. Whether that be keeping going through this pandemic, whether that be working for social justice,” senior Jonathan Smith said.

The seniors say it was nice to be able to see their friends and teachers again.

“I haven’t really seen them in awhile, so to finally get that moment with your friends, people that you saw in class, something that we missed out on originally. So, to have that opportunity again is going to be really special,” Smith said.

And now, they are on to their next steps.

“I hope that everyone has a bright future ahead of them after this. I hope everyone has a plan, sort of, of what they’re going to do after this,” senior Fahila Asele said.

Courtesy KELOLAND News

New Tech High School had their graduation ceremony earlier Sunday. Saturday, seniors from Roosevelt and Washington High Schools will get a chance to walk across the stage at Howard Wood Field.