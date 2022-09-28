SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students in the Lincoln High School marching band have put in countless hours of practice perfecting their field show, and now that hard work is paying off. They’ve done something no other South Dakota band has done.

As the sun rose Wednesday morning, so did the sound of the Lincoln High School marching band.

Students spent the cool, fall morning getting in some practice before school started.

“We practice typically every Wednesday morning and then Monday and Thursday nights, and then we also work on it during band periods sometimes, we spend a lot of time on it, a lot of hard work has gone into it,” senior, drum major, Claire McDermott said.

This year’s show is called Houdini Unchained.

“It starts with circus music so to bring the audience like they are at a live show, takes them through a little bit of mystery and then we have a magic trick at the end, but the idea is essentially breaking through from the chains that hold you,” band director, Drew Balta said.

Over the weekend, the band competed at the Bands of America Iowa Regional Championship, where they got first place.

It’s a first time achievement for a South Dakota band.

“We’ve never won a regional, no South Dakota band has won a regional in history and we were fortunate enough to be able to do that Saturday night, it was pretty thrilling,” band director, Daniel Carlson said. “Some of the best bands in the country compete at these events.”

“It’s awesome, it’s the best that any South Dakota band has ever done at one of these events, which it’s such an honor to be a part of it,” senior, Sam Helgerson said.

While students agree it takes a lot of time and dedication, it’s all worth it in the end.

“It’s a lot of fun, the relationships I get to be in and meet all these great people, I think it’s the people that make it worth it,” McDermott said.

You have a chance to see the band perform this weekend during the Festival of Bands at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.