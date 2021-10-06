Lincoln County voters reject tax levy for two possible roundabouts

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A tax levy that could have created two roundabouts near Harrisburg in Lincoln County was soundly defeated in an Oct. 5 election.

The vote total was 2,906 no votes and 422 in favor, according to the county auditor’s office’s website. There was an organized no-vote campaign in the county.

The tax levy would have generated .30 per $1,000 of tax value or about $90 per year on a house valued at $300,000 in each of the next three years.

The property tax increase would have generated an estimated $2.2 million in the first year, county auditor Sherry Lund said.

Cities in the county would have split 25% or $417,000, of that $2.2 million, Lund said. That leaves the county $1.8 million.

The estimates are based on the taxable valuations in the county which have not yet been approved by the state, Lund said.

Opponent Betty Otten said in a Sept. 24 KELOLAND News story that the county needs to spend tax money on roads and bridges that need repair and not two roundabouts at the intersections of 271st Street and Cliff Avenue and 273rd Street and Louise Avenue.

County officials said the roundabouts are needed to address safety and traffic flows at two heavily used intersections. The roundabouts were identified as two possible projects for the tax levy increase, county officials said.

The county would continue to fix other roads and bridges, officials said.