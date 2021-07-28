Lincoln County voters reject re-zoning linked to possible small beef processing plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County voters said no to re-zoning land that could possibly have been the site of a 120-head-per-day beef processing facility. The county-wide vote was Tuesday, July 27.

According to the Lincoln County Auditor’s website page, a total of 1,243 votes were cast, or 2.95% of the total eligible voters.

A total of 881 no votes were cast and 382 voters said yes.

East Dakota Beef had been working with the county to establish a 120-head-a-day processing center near Worthing, near the sale barn near Canton, just off Interstate 90 and Highway 18. The land would need to be re-zoned from light industrial to general industrial to accommodate the possible plant.

A location photo for a possible beef processing plant. This photo was included in an East Dakota Beef presentation included in a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting.

David Coburn, the chief operating officer for East Dakota Beef, said the processing plant would have handled beef from producers in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. It would process the beef and also provide cold storage to the owners, Coburn said.

The plant would have fit in the U.S.D.A.’s new plan to help small meatpackers and Gov. Kristi Noem’s push to help diversify the state’s meat packing industry, Coburn said.