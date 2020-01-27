Lincoln County State’s Attorney to attend Monday’s Sioux Falls police briefing; Murder charges filed

UPDATED: 9:39 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Murder charges have been filed against Amir Beaudion, Jr., according to the Minnehaha County jail log.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Lincoln County State’s Attorney Thomas Wollman will attend Monday’s police briefing.

On January 6, authorities found the body of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi along the side of the road on 275th Street. The location is on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County.

Court papers say Beaudion, Jr. followed Pasqalina Badi through the WalMart parking lot on East Arrowhead Parkway in the early morning of January 5.

The briefing will be at 10:30 a.m.