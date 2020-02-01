Lincoln County State’s Attorney seeking more information in rape, pornography case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An area baseball coach who once played for the Sioux Falls Canaries is accused of rape and possessing child pornography.

Law enforcement arrested 47-year-old Juan Thomas Junior earlier this week.

Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman says the investigation started when the DCI picked up some information from the cyber tip hotline.

Wollman couldn’t go into detail on this case, but court documents say the one rape charge involves a 10-year-old child.

He also faces 10 child pornography counts.

KELOLAND News interviewed Juan Thomas in 2004, back when he played for the Sioux Falls Canaries.

But today he’s in the news for a much different reason.

Wollman says the investigation surrounding Thomas led investigators to his home where several electronic devices were taken.

“One of those electronics devices contained images and some videos of child pornography,” Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman said.

Thomas is scheduled to be back in court on February 11th, but in the meantime authorities are asking for the public’s help.

“Currently, our office is looking for individuals who may have information about potential victims. We’re asking the public to reach out to us if they believe that they may have information like that,” Wollman said.

Thomas is being held in jail on $250,000 cash bond.

Thomas served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Augustana University baseball team in 2014 and 2016.

He was also a seasonal baseball coach and hitting instructor for the Harrisburg Baseball Association (HBA) from November of 2017 to October of 2019.

He’s no longer associated with the HBA.

You can read the Harrisburg Baseball Association’s full statement below: