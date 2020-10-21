Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in car burglary with shots fired

Updated 10:16 a.m.

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff is sharing more details on a crime early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Steve Swenson says a neighbor noticed a person breaking into another neighbor’s car. The first witness called the vehicle owner, who went outside. That’s what the suspect allegedly fired at the vehicle owner.

Other neighbors came outside and together, they chased the suspect out of the area and into a slough.

The suspect ended up barefoot in the slough, so authorities did a medical check on him before he was arrested.



Updated at 9:38 a.m.

Lincoln County law enforcement say they’ve caught one suspect who they believe was part of a home invasion early in the morning.

Authorities brought in a drone to locate the person who was in a slough about a quarter of a mile away from the crime scene.

They are doing a medical check on the suspect before an arrest will be made.

Law enforcement believes this person is the only one involved in the home invasion. Security camera in the home showed only one person entering.

Posted at 7:22 a.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to Harrisburg residents Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, deputies and other agents are working on a home invasion with shots fired near S.D. Highway 115 and 272nd Street. The suspect fled on foot after firing shots at the homeowner.

Authorities ask people in the area to lock and remove keys from vehicles as well as lock doors.

If anyone sees anything suspicious in the area, call 911.

The suspect is described at 5-foot-10, wearing all black and is considered armed and dangerous.