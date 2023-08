HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled on foot after crashing his vehicle about 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

The crash happened by the city shop area in Harrisburg. The driver is believed to be a 29-year-old, white male, 5’9″ tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and possibly a beard.

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, call 911 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651.