Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office rolls out Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)– The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is looking to keep the roads safer around the Labor Day weekend. That’s why they’re taking part in the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“It’s just a program where we put extra deputies and patrol officers on the road to basically educate the public on impaired driving and take impaired drivers off the street,” Lincoln County deputy sheriff Michael Schurch said.

The campaign comes at a good time, too. Saturday, one of Lincoln County’s patrol cars was rear ended by an impaired driver.

“Labor day is a pretty dangerous weekend. There’s a lot of crashes, a lot of people traveling,” Schurch said.

Michael Schurch is a Lincoln County deputy sheriff. He says there are certain ways they can spot impaired drivers.

“Equipment violations, headlights out, tail lights out, moving violations, lane driving, deviating lanes, deviating speeds, blowing stop signs, sitting at a green light when it’s your turn to go and you’re sitting there,” Schurch said.

And if you’re not sure whether you’re sober enough to drive, Schurch has this advice:

“The best thing I always tell people is if there’s any doubt in your mind, just don’t even drive,” Schurch said.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign ends on Labor Day, one week from tomorrow.