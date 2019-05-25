Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office focusing on seat belts, 271st Street during May Mobilization

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a holiday weekend, and that means a lot of drivers on the roads. On Friday night KELOLAND News rode along in northern Lincoln County with Sergeant Terry Anderson of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, which is taking part in May Mobilization .

From May 20 to June 2, they will have extra sheriff’s deputies out. Typically at around 6:45 p.m. on a Friday, four will be out. On Friday, there were six. They’ll zero in on certain spots, including 271st Street.

“It’s a well-traveled highway normally, but with the holiday traffic this weekend, you can see it’s 6:48 p.m., and it’s pretty much non-stop west-bound traffic,” Anderson said.

They’ll also have a special focus on seat belts. May Mobilization is happening, Anderson says, to educate.

“To promote highway safety, to basically educate the public to drive safe during the holiday weekend, to try to prevent crashes and significant events,” Anderson said.

During May Mobilization, he wants people to focus on what they’re doing.

“Pay attention to your driving, drive careful, don’t get in a rush to get to your destination, and buckle up,” Anderson said.