Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Going On Extra Patrols In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. - Nice weather is bringing more people outside- some of whom may be up to no good.

In Harrisburg, South Dakota, several car burglaries have prompted deputies to carry out extra patrols. Patrols are happening both on foot and by car. On Friday night, KELOLAND News rode along.

The watchful eyes of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are on Harrisburg.

"We started with the extra patrols, the foot patrols specifically, after we had a rash of the vehicle burglaries in some of the residential neighborhoods," Sergeant Terry Anderson said.

Suspects in recent vehicle burglaries were wearing hoodies and had backpacks.

"If we saw somebody matching that clothing description walking down the street, we'd definitely check on them," Anderson said.

Deputies will have an extra watch on the cars, too.

"If we're driving through the neighborhood like this, and we see, come across a car up in a driveway, and it's, one of the doors are open or the dome light's on, I mean that is suspicious enough," Anderson said.

Anderson says citizens should lock up. As far as he knows, the burglarized vehicles were not locked.

"First and foremost, lock your vehicles. Lock your garages," Anderson said. "It also helps if they leave an exterior light on or install motion sensor lights."

It might not be a big city, but there's still reason to be careful here.

"Rural areas are not exempt from criminal activity," Anderson said. "There's just not as much, it's not as prevalent out here. But it is, it's around."