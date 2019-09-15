Lincoln County Road 135 closed Monday for repairs

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Lincoln County Highway Superintendent, Terry Fluit, County Road 135 will be closed from 288th Street to 285th Street on Monday, September 16 through Tuesday.

According to the Lincoln County Highway Department, the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

This section of Newton Hills Road will be closed to repair damage from the spring flood.

The Boy Scout Camp and Horse Camp can be accessed from the north. Access to Newton Hills State Park will be from the south.