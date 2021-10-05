Lincoln County residents to vote on tax levy

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in Lincoln County have an election happening Tuesday.

Voters will decide whether to approve a tax levy to raise money for road and bridge projects. If passed, the levy would raise property taxes on a home valued at $300,000 by $90 a year.

A campaign to vote no on the property levy says the money will be used for two proposed roundabouts in the northern part of the county at the expense of needed road and bridge projects in other parts of the county.

However, county officials say other road and bridge projects will still be be done and that the intersections for the proposed roundabouts need improvements.