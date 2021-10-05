Lincoln County residents to vote on tax levy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in Lincoln County have an election happening Tuesday.

Voters will decide whether to approve a tax levy to raise money for road and bridge projects. If passed, the levy would raise property taxes on a home valued at $300,000 by $90 a year.

A campaign to vote no on the property levy says the money will be used for two proposed roundabouts in the northern part of the county at the expense of needed road and bridge projects in other parts of the county.

However, county officials say other road and bridge projects will still be be done and that the intersections for the proposed roundabouts need improvements.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 