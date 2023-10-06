LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — More than 50 landowners gathered at the Lincoln County Courthouse Friday morning.

They presented an application request for a new zoning ordinance that would impact future pipeline construction.

The move is in response to farmers who are concerned about proposed CO2 pipelines.

They want the Lincoln County Commission to set rules about how close pipelines can be to homes, businesses and churches.

The group says two previous ordinance proposals did not make it past the County Commission.