Lincoln County reckless driver report ending with DUI arrest

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:12 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 10:12 AM CDT

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Communications were called for reports of a reckless driver on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 18 east of Canton.  

Callers stated the vehicle drove off the road and into a field, where it began tearing around. The driver found his way back onto South Dakota Highway 11.  

A deputy responded to the area before the suspect crashed into a ditch. 

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the 36-year-old male driver from Sioux Falls was over five times the legal limit. The driver's PBT on scene was .418. 

He was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for observation before he was arrested and charged with DUI 1st and reckless driving.  

There were multiple reports of this vehicle almost crashing into other vehicles, however nobody was injured.  

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to always report suspected drunk drivers to local law enforcement.  

