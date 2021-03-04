Lincoln County pursuit ends in arrest of Sioux Falls man

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County Deputies were involved in a pursuit early Thursday morning that resulted in the arrest of a Sioux Falls man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday Lincoln County deputies spotted a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 271st St. Deputies then attempted to pull the vehicle over but it took off at a high rate of speed heading westbound on 271st St.

During the pursuit the vehicle side-swiped a passing civilian vehicle, causing minor damage to the vehicle.

The pursuit continued through Tea city limits. The pursuit ended west of Tea on 27st St. when the vehicle became disabled.

Anthony Loyd of Sioux Falls was arrested and booked at the Minnehaha County Jail for aggravated eluding, driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance and various other traffic charges related to the pursuit.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Tea Police Department, and Dave’s Towing.