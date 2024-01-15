SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is giving a big shout out to the Lincoln County Highway Department.

A call came in just after 5:30 Sunday morning for a woman in labor in the southern part of the county.

The woman and her family couldn’t leave for the hospital because their road was blown shut.

A road grader with a V-plow helped deputies get to the home and then cleared a path in the driveway so the family could leave. Canton Police and State DOT plows also responded to help.