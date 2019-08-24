Lincoln County patrol car rear-ended, minor arrested for DUI

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an impaired driver crashed into a parked Lincoln County patrol car at 2:41 a.m. on Saturday.

The Facebook post says the deputy was assisting another Lincoln County Deputy with an unrelated DUI arrest and was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The first deputy left to transport the first suspect to jail, when the second patrol car was rear-ended by the impaired driver on 57th St. & Broadband Ave. in Sioux Falls.

The driver was identified as a 15-year-old female. She was arrested for DUI, drugs and careless driving.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is currently taking part in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. They are reminding drivers to not drive under the influence, including drugs.