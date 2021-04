LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — If you are traveling in Lincoln County Thursday morning, we have a road closure to tell you about.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 282nd Street will be closed from I-29 to 470th Ave starting at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews will be replacing a culvert in that stretch of road, but they expect the road to be back open by 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to take an alternate route.