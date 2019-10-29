Lincoln County murder suspect makes court appearance

59-year-old Dean Arthur Torrence is accused of murder and manslaughter in the death of Sherry Nashtock Willey.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, last month they were sent to a location on Highway 44 for an unresponsive woman. That woman turned out to be 47-year-old Sherry Nashtock Willey, and she was pronounced dead there. 59-year-old Dean Arthur Torrence is now charged with second degree murder in her death.

Dean Torrence made his first appearance Tuesday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

“He’s currently facing the top count of murder in the second degree, and so that’s up to life,” said Amanda Eden, a deputy state’s attorney with the Lincoln State’s Attorney’s Office. “The court, if he’s convicted of that, cannot give a sentence less than that, and so I think that was probably the biggest takeaway from the hearing this afternoon.”

Prosecutors say the suspect and Willey lived together. Torrence is also accused of assault in this case.

“They were in a romantic relationship at the time of her death,” Eden said.

Torrence has a $250,000, cash-only bond.

This isn’t the first time the victim has been in the news. We told you about Sherry Nashtock Willey a little over a year ago, when she was reported as a missing person. She’d been seen walking away from a home. She was found after a couple of days.