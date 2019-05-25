Lincoln County locates and arrests abandoned BMW driver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office's Twitter page posted Saturday morning, asking for whoever owns or drives the pictured BMW to reach out to them, writing:
"We want to know if you are OK as well as talk to you about why your vehicle was rolled north of Harrisburg on 271st St & Sycamore Ave around 4 or 5 AM."
And then this afternoon, they had an update on their twitter account, saying the driver was arrested.
Will the owner or driver of this BMW please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at your earliest convenience please? We want to know if you are OK as well as talk to you about why your vehicle was rolled north of Harrisburg on 271st St & Sycamore Ave around 4 or 5 AM. pic.twitter.com/fYpwUfv7i0— Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD (@lincosheriffsd) May 25, 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
