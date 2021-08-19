Lincoln County deputies respond to multiple crashes on first day of class at Harrisburg schools

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in Harrisburg this morning for the first day of school when they got called to a crash.

Both drivers in this crash at 85th and Cliff were on their way to Harrisburg schools, when they collided in the busy intersection.

“People just need to pay attention to everything that’s going on around them. Sometimes that little bit that they take their eyes off the road is when this kind of accident happens, but thankfully nobody was hurt,” said Deputy Sebastian Acosta with the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of this van got a ticket for failing to yield. Lincoln County deputies got called to three crashes this morning during the school rush hour.

