SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies got a big pay raise Tuesday.

On a 4 to 1 vote, the Lincoln County Commission voted to give the sheriff’s deputies a 10 percent pay raise.

“Our number one job and responsibility is public safety, so I’m pleased with the vote,” county chairperson Tiffani Landeen said.

Last week, the same commission voted to give county employees a pay raise, but not the sheriff’s deputies and that didn’t go over well with a lot of people, like Chad Skiles who is an EMT.

“I walked out of that meeting feeling like the morale for the sheriff’s department was badly damaged last week,” Skiles said.

Skiles testified today on behalf of the deputies.

“It is personal to me,” Skiles said.

Skiles was the first EMT on the scene of the gunman and shooting in Lennox seven years ago. He remembers how the deputies responded and saved lives.

“I was able to do my job taking care of the injured patient’s thanks to the law enforcement officers who literally stood over me and protected me, so that I could do my job,” Skiles said.

The sheriff says deputies deserved a boost in pay.

“Absolutely, that was the big thing across the board the workforce is getting more and more competitive and if pay is your number one incentive, if we aren’t going to pay our people a fair wage we are going to have difficulty recruiting and retaining,” Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said.

Some commissioners wanted to give deputies a 15% pay raise, which would have got them caught up to the same pay as Minnehaha County.