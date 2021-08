LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man was arrested following a crash in Lincoln County Sunday night.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car in a creek around 7:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities say the car left the road near the intersection of 270th Street and 478th Avenue Sunday night.

The driver, a 73-year-old man, was arrested for DUI, careless driving and open container. Officials say he was not hurt.