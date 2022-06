CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Courthouse is currently experiencing a technical difficulty that is impacting phone and internet connectivity, according to a notice sent out Wednesday morning.

There isn’t a timeline for a fix and it may impact cases scheduled for the afternoon.

More information will be provided on the UJS website as it becomes available.

If you are scheduled for a court hearing, you may also contact the Minnehaha County Courthouse for the most up to date information.