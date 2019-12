CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County are seeking information about a rollover crash from overnight Monday near Canton.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the rollover crash happened two miles south of Canton on 481st Avenue. The driver of the pickup truck has not been located but authorities believe injuries may have happened during the crash.

The driver from the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (605) 764-5651.