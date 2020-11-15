Lincoln County authorities seeking information on hit-and-run crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating after a hit-and-run crash east of Harrisburg Sunday morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a non-injury hit-and-run in the area of South Dakota Highway 11 and 273rd Street.

According to officials, the suspect rear-ended a vehicle and ran over a road sign before it continued east on 273rd Street. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a Chevy truck or SUV with significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651 or message their Facebook page.