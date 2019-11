HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County are looking for tips from the public regarding a stolen truck in Harrisburg Sunday night.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 2018 Black Dodge Ram with South Dakota license plates GOODNOF was stolen from the 400 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Harrisburg. There were two guns in the truck, a 223 rifle with a suppressor and 12-gauge shotgun.

Authorities believe the window may have been broken to gain entry.